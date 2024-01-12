Employers urged to safeguard staff working outdoors amid deep freeze

Madison Reeve

It's hard to be out in these bone-chilling conditions for five seconds, but imagine having to work eight hours in it.

According to Environment Canada, Kelowna will see a high of -20°C on Friday, dropping to -25°C overnight.

WorkSafeBC is reminding employers to keep workers safe from winter weather hazards.

“Winter conditions increase the risk of injuries caused by cold stress, frostbite, hypothermia, and slips, trips, and falls due to icy and slippery surfaces,” says Suzana Prpic, senior manager, prevention field services.

Prpic says it is important for employers and workers to create a plan ahead of an extremely cold day.

"The cold stress assessment will look at what type of work needs to be done, tasks that place any workers at risk of hypothermia, or any other cold-related injuries."

Mark is a parking enforcement officer with the City of Kelowna. He says layers are the key to surviving long periods outside.

"Three layers on the bottom, and I have six layers on top. The layers and you need to have windproof clothing as well. I could be out here all day, and I'm fine," he said.

"The wind is just relentless today, and that is the worst part of it all. -20°C is fine, but -20°C with a [wind speed] of km/h is unbearable," a city worker added.

Between 2013 and 2023, there were 167 accepted claims for short-term disability or long-term disability benefits for injuries related to cold stress in B.C., including frostbite, hypothermia, and abrasions.

WorkSafe says it is important to take regular breaks in warm environments.

"In terms of one of the controls, if the work has to happen, that is the first question that has to be asked. If the work absolutely has to proceed, then those heated shelters should definitely be considered," Prpic added.