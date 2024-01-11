Kelowna RCMP seeking owner of championship rings

Photo: RCMP

If you're missing your championship ring, including a replica Toronto Maple Leafs Stanley Cup ring, Kelowna RCMP would like to speak to you.

The rings were discovered during a stolen property investigation on Sept. 29, 2023. Police do not believe that they are authentic, but they are looking for the rightful owner.

“The rings themselves do not appear authentic including a Toronto Maple Leafs Stanley Cup ring, however, this is a large collection and likely hold sentimental value to their collector," says Cpl. Michael Gauthier Kelowna RCMP spokesperson.

RCMP is asking the owner of the rings or anyone with information to reach and contact them at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-58053.

"In order to return these rings to their owner, we’ll expect some proof of ownership along with an accurate list of the 17 others,” Cpl. Gauthier says.