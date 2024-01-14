It's time to nominate Kelowna's most inspiring citizens

Photo: City of Kelowna

There's just four weeks left to nominate your picks for Kelowna's most inspiring citizens and organizations for the city's civic and community awards.

Kelowna is home to thousands of good people and now is the time to recognize the city's finest as there are several awards up for grabs following the Friday, Feb. 9, 2024 deadline.

“The Civic Awards is an opportunity to celebrate individuals, groups and businesses that have made a positive difference in our community. Whether through arts and culture, sports and recreation, environmental protection, social justice, or community service, we want to hear about the people and organizations that inspired you in 2023,” said Chris Babcock, Event Development Supervisor for the City of Kelowna.

Civic & Community Award nomination categories include:

Sarah Donalda Treadgold & Fred Macklin Memorial Award – Citizen of the Year

Young Citizen of the Year

Champion for the Environment

Corporate Community of the Year

Honour in the Arts

Teen Honour in the Arts

Bob Giordano Memorial Award – Volunteer Coach or Sport Administrator of the Year

Bryan Couling Memorial Award - Athletic Team of the Year

Central Okanagan Foundation - Volunteer Organization of the Year

Male & Female Athlete of the Year

All three finalists for the Young Citizen of the Year Award will receive funding towards their post-secondary goals through the Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund Youth Scholarship. This award's recipient will receive $2,000 and the remaining finalists will receive $1,000.

Sponsored by the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies, a $500 entrance scholarship to UBCO will be given to the recipient for Teen Honour in the Arts.

The recipient for the Central Okanagan Foundation’s Volunteer Organization of the Year will receive a $3,000 donation from the Central Okanagan Foundation.

The Civic & Community Award nominees will be celebrated on April 24 at the Laurel Packinghouse.

Head to the City of Kelowna Civic Awards page to learn more.