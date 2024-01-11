Fire at Kelowna tent camp deemed suspicious

Photo: Castanet

A tent went up in flames at Kelowna's outdoor sheltering site on Weddell Place overnight.

Just after 1 a.m., Kelowna Regional Fire Dispatch received multiple reports of a large tent fire at the OS4 site on the 800 block of Weddell.

Firefighters arrived to find a large tent fire spreading quickly, says Kelowna Fire Department Platoon Capt. Scott Clarke.

One tent was completely destroyed, with two neighbouring tents damaged.

There were no injuries to residents or firefighters, however.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire, says Clarke.



The fire is considered suspicious and is under investigation.

KFD responded with two fire engines and a command unit, along with nine personnel. RCMP and paramedics responded as well.