Kelowna Regional Transit Santa Bus raised over $48,000

Photo: Castanet The 2023 Santa Bus raised more than $48,000 in donations for the Salvation Army Christmas Assistance Program.

Over the past 21 years, the Kelowna Regional Transit Santa Bus has collected more than $700,000 in donations for the Salvation Army’s Christmas Assistance Program.

Christmas 2023 saw the local community donate more than $48,000 in cash, toys, food and gift cards. In all, cash donations totalled $3,259, toys added up to $32,300, and good and gift cards $12,515.70.

“Miracles happen when community happens,” said Kelowna Transdev/Amalgamated Union Transit Ambassadors in a news release. “Due to the generosity of our valued sponsors and the citizens throughout the Kelowna Regional Transit area, we were able to have and awesome and successful campaign.”

“It warms all our hearts in knowing we helped to provide Christmas to over 1065 families who received Toys and blessings in gift cards to help make their Christmas a little easier in this again very challenging year.”

The Santa Bus makes stops at several locations around the region ahead of the holiday, including schools and businesses, to collect donations to help families in need.

The bus will be back to bring seasonal cheer and support the community for it’s 22nd year in 2024.