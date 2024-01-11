Woman sues City of Kelowna over trip, fall at tennis court

Photo: City of Kelowna A woman who is suing the City of Kelowna claims she tripped over a portion of a net at the Knox Mountain Park tennis courts, causing her to fall and break her arm.

A woman who says she suffered a broken arm, among other injuries, when she tripped over a section of a tennis net is suing the City of Kelowna.

Christie Leigh Lee filed a notice of claim on January 8, 2024, seeking $35,000 in damages.

The claim alleges that on August 9, 2023 Lee went to pick up a ball near the net on one of two tennis courts at Knox Mountain Park, which is owned and maintained by the City of Kelowna.

“The weather was windy that day and as the claimant went to pick up a dropped ball near the net, a gust of wind blew a portion of the semi-detached portion of the 3 or 4 foot section of the bottom net bindings such that it caused her to trip and fall,” says the claim.

Lee was driven home and sought medical attention the next day, “rather than wait in the emergency room at Kelowna General Hospital for hours.” She says that as the result of the fall she suffered significant injuries including numerous breaks to her left humerus, tissue damage to her left shoulder and a sprained thumb. Lee has been under the care and supervision of her doctor since the fall.

The notice of claim goes on to say that the woman believes the net had not been inspected, maintained or repaired by the City of Kelowna for at least a year before her incident. She says the city is negligent in failing to inspect the net or repair it for over a year, “and as a result breached its duty of care to the claimant.”

The city must reply to the notice of claim within 14 days of being served.

Lee is seeking general damages for pain and suffering and special damages for her care and treatment, along with the filing and service fees, for a total of $35,236.