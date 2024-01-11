Kelowna non-profit gets financial boost to help people enjoy Okanagan Lake

Photo: AbleSail Okanagan (from left to right): Frank Braeuer, Okanagan Power and Sail; Paul Thiessen and Barry Gordon, AbleSail Okanagan; Sarah Mooney and Thom Killingsworth, Kelowna Yacht Club; and Clark Berry, Okanagan Power and Sail.

An Okanagan non-profit will be able to introduce more people with disabilities and age-related issues to the sport of sailing thanks to a donation from the Okanagan Power and Sail Squadron.

AbleSail Okanagan received $2,000 from the Okanagan Power and Sail Squadron at a presentation ceremony at the Kelowna Yacht Club at the end of December 2023.

“We are very appreciative of the generous donation by the Power and Sail Squadron. Donations such as these are how we keep this important community program running and provide individuals with the accessible opportunity to experience being on the water,” says Ean Price of AbleSail.

The money will be used to help people have some fun, learn to sail and even learn to race. AbleSail uses four Martin 16 sailboats which are designed for one operator plus a coach. The boats are very secure and are suitable for even the most challenging disabilities. They can be fitted with a joystick or 'sip and puff' to allow the sailor full control.

Okanagan Power and Sail Squadron, a unit of Canadian Power and Sail Squadrons, offers courses on boating safety, seamanship and marine navigation.

Over the course of last summer, AbleSail helped 44 people with disabilities get out on the water.

"If you or someone you know would benefit from this program, registration will be opening soon for the 2024 season," Price says.

For more information click here.