Denim on the Diamond is back for three days of live music

Photo: Denim on the Diamond

Everyone's favourite summer festival is back.

Denim on the Diamond has announced the dates of their long-running musical festival.

For the first time, Denim will take place over three days, instead of the usual two.

This year, you can dust off your denim for a full lineup of artists hitting the stage from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1.

The popular event was postponed for more than a month in 2023 due to wildfires and was moved to City Park.

The festival has been put on by Thick as Thieves Entertainment for the last five years.

The event includes games, food trucks, local drinks, and live entertainment.

A lineup of acts has yet to be released.