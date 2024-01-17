Kelowna Salvation Army falls short of 2023 Kettle Campaign goal, surpasses 2022

Photo: The Salvation Army

Despite many people having to tighten their belts this holiday season because of the high cost of living, donations to the Kelowna Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettle Campaign were higher than the year before.

An estimated $293,000 was raised, just short of the $300,000 goal and about $20,000 more than 2022.

The tally from the overall Christmas campaign is still being added up. The goal was $750,000. The running total is $698,000 but money still has to come in from the national campaign. Last year, the Kelowna Salvation Army received $722,000 in donations over the Christmas season.

“$300,000 is our goal from kettles and $450,000 is the goal for our mail campaign and special events," notes volunteer coordinator Angela Stadnyk.

While there were fewer volunteers than the previous year, thanks to media coverage of the shortfall, there was a rush of new people signing up later in December.

“We had some really dedicated bell ringers that championed all the way to the end,” Stadnyk enthused.

During Christmas Blessing Week Dec. 11-22, 774 hampers were handed out to families in the Central Okanagan.