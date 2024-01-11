Kelowna candy shop closed until next month after fire

Madison Reeve

Von Schweets Treat Shop on Kelowna's Bernard Avenue has been forced to throw out all of their product and close their store until further notice after a fire just days before Christmas.

Owner Daynna Barkley says the incident happened on the evening of Dec. 21.

"Somebody somehow broke a little hole in one of our front windows and set a poster that was on the inside of the window on fire. When that poster burned, it caught some of the Christmas decorations on fire, and they burned, and the toxic fumes that were released from the melting plastic and Styrofoam permeated the entire store, so we are having to completely strip everything out," he said.

Barkley says even the pre-sealed packages have to be replaced due to a fear of cross-contamination.

He estimates a financial loss of over $100,000.

"Between the product, the restoration cleanup, the business interruption, and everything together, it's quite costly, but I think the biggest impact is that it has killed the momentum that we have created. We are a new store; we have only been around for six months."

He has proper insurance; however, the process of documenting all his products has been nothing short of tedious.

"There were literally thousands of products in the store that had to be counted individually and added up."

Since opening the store, Barkley says he has questioned if he made the right decision choosing to set up on Bernard Avenue.

"Shoplifting is a regular occurrence; people hanging out around the store and blocking customers from coming in is a pretty regular occurrence, and leaving behind their trash and various other things is reasonably common as well."

"Everybody has had their window broken on some occasions more than once. Our window was broken earlier this year and then again now. It's more common than it should be," he added.

Kelowna RCMP say they are investigating.

"Individuals were outside the business smoking when a torch lighter was left on against the front window, causing some damage to it. It is unclear whether or not this was done purposely. Neither party entered the store. CCTV has been requested of the incident to look into it further," said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

Von Schweets Treat Shop likely won't reopen until mid-February.