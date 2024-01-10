'General Store' set to open at Kelowna Art Gallery

Photo: Kelowna Art Gallery

There's a new general store in Kelowna, but its not what you'd expect.

Visitors at the Kelowna Art Gallery will be forgiven for feeling they may have mistakenly wandered into a gift shop as a new art exhibition called "The General Store" has popped up inside the gallery for people to enjoy.

Created by artists Nahanni McKay and Ben Evely, the General Store features an assortment of souvenir-type items that the pair have constructed, including postcards, pennants, magnets, mugs, and other objects that all reference Canada’s wilderness areas.

“This work is a parody of souvenir merchandise, incorporating the puns and low-brow humour that can so often be found in them,” said artist Ben Evely.

“The souvenirs on display in The General Store reference the way places can be misrepresented — how the commercial viability of a souvenir will often take precedence over whether it is genuine or accurate. Whatever sells best gets reproduced.”

Being from Treaty 7 territory in Banff, which is considered to be the heart of Canada's most visited park, both artists grew up steeped in a world of outdoor tourism.

“Beautiful places in Canada attract a colonial desire to commercialize and conquer this sacred place. This is my way of decolonizing the land,” said McKay.

People attending the gallery between Jan. 13 and April 14 will come across what the artists call playful reproductions of tourist kitsch.

The Kelowna Art Gallery is located at 1315 Water Street.