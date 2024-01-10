Avoid unstable ice in the Okanagan as temperatures drop

Photo: RDCO

With temperatures dropping significantly, Central Okanagan fire chiefs are reminding residents to use caution around frozen ponds and waterways.

Residents throughout the Okanagan are encouraged to stay off bodies of water like ponds and lakes, and to look for maintained trails and community rinks for recreational activities, like skating or snowmobiling.

"While colder temperatures may result in ice forming, there is no guarantee ice is thick enough to support a person’s weight," said a statement from the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

"Ice may look thick at first, but thickness can change rapidly, creating potential for life threatening injuries. Ice on bodies of water with a current, like creeks, are particularly unstable."

It’s also important to keep dogs and other pets on leash when around freezing bodies of water. Shoreline ice is weak and can result in accidents if your pet is exploring."

People interested in ice fishing need to follow the posted signage and be prepared. Wear a personal floatation device, make sure to go ice fishing with a partner, and always let someone know where you are and how long you plan to be away.

If you spot someone fall through the ice, let them know you are going to get help and call 9-1-1 immediately.

"Do not go in after them. Stay on solid ice or steady ground and if available, offer them something you can use to help pull them out, such as a long branch or piece of rope," said RDCO.

If you fall through the ice yourself, follow these steps:

In the first minute, focus on getting your breathing under control and keep your head above water.

Use the next 10 minutes while you still have movement to grab onto the ice in front of you to attempt self-rescue.

If you are unable to carry out a self-rescue, you have about one hour before you will likely go unconscious due to hypothermia.

You can find more tips on cold water and ice safety here.