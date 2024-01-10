Kelowna Women’s Shelter names new executive director

Photo: Madison Reeve Michelle Dickie

The Kelowna Women’s Shelter has a new executive director.

Micelle Dickie accepted the role on Dec. 13, 2023, and took on the role effective immediately.

Dickie joined KWS in February 2022 as director of programs before stepping into the role of interim executive director in September 2023.

Her career began in early childhood development, where she provided support to children and families.

Over the past 20 years, Dickie has continued her work in the social service sector, including as executive director of Childhood Connections, and centre manager for WCG Services.

“Having grown up in the Central Okanagan I have seen first-hand the changes to our region and the increase in demand for programs and services such as those offered by the Kelowna Women’s Shelter. I am beyond thrilled to move into the position of executive director and continue to collaborate with our dedicated board of directors, team and volunteers, and the community, ” she said.

KWS says they have several focuses in 2024:

Increasing collaboration and partnerships with other community organizations, including businesses, not-for-profits, health, and local government, to help increase access to domestic abuse services

Supporting the opening of West Kelowna Transition House and continuing to welcome families to second stage housing

Serving more women and children in the Central Okanagan area through the planning and development of a Second Stage Program in the Rutland neighbourhood of Kelowna

Identifying growth opportunities for the KWS Thrift Store which is outgrowing its current space.

To learn more, or support the work of the Kelowna Women’s Shelter visit KelownaWomensShelter.com.