Okanagan Humane Society talks pet safety through the winter

Snow is on the ground and temperatures have plummeted, so the Okanagan Humane Society is talking about pet safety in the cold.

“Anytime there’s an extreme temperature change, we get a spike in phone calls," said society president Romany Runnalls.

"The weather is supposed to go down to sub-20 overnight in the next few days, so some of these cats that are used to living outside can manage as long as they are supported by humans with food, shelter and water."

“There’s a lot of dogs that cannot stay outside in this extreme cold — some can, there are some large dogs with long fur that are very well equipped for being outside still as long as they have shelter... but they need to be able to move their bodies and generate that heat.”

If your animals spend a lot of time outdoors, Okanagan Humane Society says it’s important to create an outdoor structure for them with proper insulation.

The best shelter for cats and dogs outside, if they’re in a structure, is straw as it's excellent for insulation and does not absorb moisture. It is often used for farm animals.

"Please don’t use blankets, don’t use hay, but straw is insulating, it’s dry, it doesn’t absorb water, it doesn’t freeze, and so then it keeps those animals warm, they tend to huddle together for warmth from each other, and it helps them with the digestion of their food, and that helps them to sustain themselves through the cold times.”

Another thing pet owners should not be doing, especially through the cold winter months, is tethering their dogs outside for long periods of time.

Okanagan Humane Society says the smaller the dog, the more likely it is to get cold.

“People get very stressed out about seeing animals outside on your back patio or in your backyard chained up or even just outside and whimpering, it’s hard to see, so please, please if you do see it, call the authorities, put in a report to Okanagan Humane Society or the cruelty lines, but definitely if you own animals, we know this, bring your animal inside and keep it cozy and warm and enjoy the winter with them," said Runnalls.

Animals that don’t make it inside before nightfall often look for shelter in sheds, garages, under car hoods or even in wheel wells, so it’s important to be on the look out when starting your day.

You can head to the BC SPCA website for a complete rundown on how to protect your pet this winter.