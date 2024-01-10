Early morning house fire extinguished on Quigley Road in Kelowna

Photo: Castanet

Kelowna firefighters knocked down a house fire on Quigley Road Early this morning.

Fire crews responded to the scene on the 900 block of Quigley about 4 a.m.

They arrived to find heavy smoke coming from a window on the second floor.

The fire response was upgraded to a second alarm, says Platoon Capt. Micah Volk.

"Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire, and complete a search to ensure all occupants were out of the building," says Volk.

The fire was contained to the initial home.

Its cause is under investigation.

Kelowna Fire Department responded with three engines, a rescue unit, safety unit and a command unit, with 16 personnel.

RCMP, paramedics, and Fortis Electric and Gas assisted at the scene.