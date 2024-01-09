Seattle Thunderbirds safe after team bus slides off road on way to Kelowna

Photo: Kelowna Rockets

Everyone on board the Seattle Thunderbirds’ team bus is safe after the vehicle slid off the road while en route to Kelowna for a Wednesday game, according to the WHL club.

The T-birds mentioned the incident in a social media post Tuesday evening.

“On the way to Kelowna today, ahead of tomorrow’s matchup, our team bus slid off the road and into a ditch. All on board are safe,” the social media post said.

“We’d like [to] thank the emergency services and the Kelowna Rockets for all of their help.”

Seattle last played Saturday in Everett against the Silvertips. The Kelowna Rockets will host the Thunderbirds, defending WHL champions, at Prospera Place on Wednesday.

Castanet has reached out to the Thunderbirds for more information about the incident.