Kelowna, Richmond RCMP looking for international student who 'may be experiencing crisis'

Photo: Kelowna RCMP Kelowna Mounties are asking for the public's help to find Mia Saito, an international student living in Kelowna believed to have travelled to the Greater Vancouver area.

Kelowna Mounties are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 20-year-old international student who is believed to be experiencing a crisis.

In a news release, Kelowna RCMP said it received a report of concern that Mia Saito, a Japanese student in Kelowna, "may be experiencing crisis following some concerning comments."

Mounties said they believe Saito has travelled from Kelowna to the Greater Vancouver area.

“Kelowna RCMP determined Mia flew from Kelowna to Vancouver (YVR) on Jan. 7 2024, arriving at approximately 7:30 p.m.,” the statement said.

“Richmond RCMP and Vancouver Transit Police are currently assisting with the investigation to determine her whereabouts and movements following her arrival.”

Saito is described as an Asian female, standing five-foot-five with a medium build. She has black and possibly silver coloured hair and dark coloured eyes.

“Kelowna RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in the Greater Vancouver area and any friends or associates of Mia who may be in contact with her to immediately advise police of any information as to her whereabouts,” Mounties said.

RCMP noted any information might give officers the chance to speak with her and confirm her wellbeing.

Anyone who sees Saito or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 911, and reference Kelowna RCMP file 2024-1392 or Richmond RCMP file 2024-890.