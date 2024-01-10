New Kelowna fire chief expected to be chosen by mid-February

Photo: Rob Gibson Kelowna Fire Chief Travis Whiting during a wildfire briefing on Aug. 22, 2023.

We should know who Kelowna’s next fire chief will be before the middle of February.

Castanet first reported in December that current chief Travis Whiting is leaving the Okanagan and moving on to head up the fire department in Whitehorse.

Whiting said he fell in love with the Yukon after visiting the territory over the past few years.

“I don’t know if it will be a slower pace. I’m not one who tends to be at a slow pace, but it definitely will be at a different scale,” he said. “A lot of our focus on moving up there, of course, is on the lifestyle and just exploring another area.”

Whiting joined the KFD in 2015 and was promoted to chief in 2017. He helped guide the city through last summer’s firestorm that saw sparks from the McDougall Creek wildfire on the Westside leap Okanagan Lake and start new fires on the north end of Kelowna.

The city says the job posting for a new fire chief closed on Jan. 8. The human resources department received applications from across the country, and the formal recruitment process will begin immediately and run through the month of January.

While the exact number of candidates has not been revealed, the city said, “We expect to have a replacement identified before Chief Whiting’s last day with the city in mid February.”

The union-exempt position comes with a salary range of $171,400 to $199,900.