Big White Ski Resort celebrates much-needed dump of snow

There are big smiles at Big White after Mother Nature delivered 16 centimetres of snow and the forecast is calling for more.

"This is the hero snow that they make movies of. We have 96 runs open now out of 119, that's really good," said Big White Ski Resort senior VP Michael Ballingall.

Ski hills across North America have been challenged by a lack of snow in what has been described as one of the strongest El Niño years ever recorded.

Big White had one of its latest openings in history this year after pushing opening day to Dec. 8.

But things have turned around in a big way.

"This is what everyone talks about B.C. about and it's that Okanagan champagne powder. It's that dry, fluffy snow. In some of the steep gullies, it's waist deep."

Ballingall says he gets excited when he looks at the weather forecast, which is calling for cooler temperatures and possibly more snow.

"The cold temperatures are good for the skating rink, the tubing park, it just solidifies everything and it helps keep the base longer into the season. It takes the moisture out of the snow, it's easier to move around, it's easier to pack and it doesn't make it as icy.

"So the phones are ringing. You know, people from Vancouver from Washington State, the drive market will be considerable. We've gone up probably nine percentage points for this weekend in the last 48 hours," said Ballingall.

Despite challenging snow conditions at the start, there is plenty of ski season left and Ballingall says he's hoping for a busy BC Family Day weekend, U.S. Presidents Day weekend and spring break.

"You know, the only difference between now and 10 days ago, is the locals didn't come up 10 days ago, the parking lot at Happy Valley was half-full this (Tuesday) morning."