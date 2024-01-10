Kelowna Fire Department warns of carbon monoxide, fire risk during extreme cold

Photo: Pixabay Leaving your car running to warm up in your garage raises the risk of carbon monoxide exposure.

As temperatures fall this week, the Kelowna Fire Department has some advice to help you stay safe in the extreme cold headed our way.

First of all, don’t start your car and leave it running to warm up inside your garage. Carbon monoxide could get into your home through the connecting door.

Another thing to consider is your block heater. “If you do plug your car in outdoors or indoors, ensure that the extension cord servicing that block heater is larger than the cord on your vehicle,” said fire prevention officer Paul Johnson.

When it comes to your home, you should check to make sure the air intake for your furnace and the vent don’t become clogged with snow or ice. “You have to make sure there’s ample air coming in for that furnace to work properly, as well as for the exhaust vents to actually send all the products of combustion outside,” notes Johnson, who also reminds people to check that their carbon monoxide detectors are working properly.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, carbon monoxide (CO) exposures and poisonings occur more often during the fall and winter, when people are more likely to use gas furnaces and heaters.

Johnson notes another danger that rises as the temperatures falls is the risk of fire from space heaters. “Make sure that they’re UL approved, so Underwriters Laboratory approved. Make sure that there’s no combustibles in or around the space heater area.

“We recommend using the space heaters that have the tilt-over feature, so that if it does get knocked over it will shut itself off automatically. And those typically will have an overheat feature as well, so if it gets too hot they’ll shut themselves down.”

You should also plug the heater directly into the wall instead of using an extension cord.

Last weekend, the Kelowna Fire Department was called out to a tent fire at the city’s designated outdoor shelter site along the Rail Trail. Johnson says educating tent city residents about the dangers of using propane, candles or other combustibles to keep warm is an ongoing process.

“It’s not just a challenge in Kelowna, it’s a challenge everywhere. All over Canada, any time people are trying to stay warm, they risk the chance of catching their tent or their clothing or their sleeping bag on fire.”

You can find more City of Kelowna fire prevention tips here.