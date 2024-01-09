Lake Country residents asked not to call 911 about prescribed burn on Spion Kop

Photo: District of Lake Country Lake Country residents may see smoke rising from a wildfire fuel mitigation project on the east side of Spion Kop.

The District of Lake Country is asking residents not to call 911 or the fire department about smoke rising from the Spion Kop behind The Lakes neighbourhood. A prescribed burn is underway.

The Ministry of Forests wildfire fuel mitigation treatment of 107 hectares on the east side of Spion Kop is scheduled to continue for the duration on this winter and start up again for the winter of 2024/2025. The project is designed to reduce the potential intensity of future wildfire behaviour.

'Do not report' signage has been erected along Highway 97.

“Due to the amount of snow and rain, piles can be extremely wet which can be challenging to light and generally produce more smoke until a good ignition is produced,” notes the district in a public service announcement. “In the interest of public safety, please stay out of marked work areas, pay attention to signage and direction from crews working in the area.”

Rider Ventures, the service contractor for the prescribed burn, is required to check air quality venting to ensure smoke doesn’t settle into the valley. When burning is scheduled, Rider Ventures notifies the Kelowna Airport, BC Wildfire Service, Ministry of Forests and the Lake Country Fire Department.

“Prior to lighting, a fire guard (fuel free zone) is established around the burn pile so fire can’t escape. Piles are lit and fed until around 12pm. After noon, they are left to burn down and only the wood debris on the edges is raked into the middle of the pile to prevent any spread or escapes,” adds the district.

The burn piles are checked at the end of the day and if venting changes and smoke stops rising, the contractor is required to stop feeding the fires.