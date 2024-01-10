Tourism group encourages extended visits in Thompson-Okanagan

Madison Reeve

"Stay a while" is the slogan for the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association's (TOTA) new campaign.

The organization is aiming to inspire visitors to extend their stay and discover the full array of experiences the valley has to offer.

"How do you absorb it all when there's so much to see, encounter, and learn? What surprises lie beyond your expectations if you grant yourself a bit more time?" said the campaign video.

Ellen Walker-Mathews, chief executive officer of TOTA, explains that the campaign targets both tourists and locals.

"Tourists often become residents, and locals are drawn to the region because of the experiences they had when they were tourists. Therefore, residents' experiences are integral to their love for living in the region."

The campaign showcases the region's expansive landscapes, culinary delights, winery culture, and hidden treasures.

"What will you discover if you take a closer look?" the video included.

TOTA hopes the campaign will prompt people to reconsider everything about the Thompson Okanagan.

While winter tourism initially faced a slow start due to the lack of snow, Walker-Mathews is optimistic after the recent dump of snow.

"We're truly encouraged by the snowfall. The mountains received it first, followed by the valleys, which is great news. We're now enjoying some fantastic snow," she added.