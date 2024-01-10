Kelowna woman desperately searching for gift from long lost sister

Photo: Isabelle Curyk

A Kelowna woman is desperately searching for one of the last connections she has with her estranged older sister.

Isabelle Curyk says she moved recently after 10 years in the same location, and somewhere along the way, she lost a toque that her sister gave her.

"It was gifted a long time ago from my sister she's 10 years older than me. I always wanted to pretend to be like her. I don't want to give too much backstory on how my sister's doing now. But I have, in a sense, lost her. And this (toque) really reminds me of a time where I had my big sister. I still hold a lot of attachment to it and it reminds me of her every time I wear it," says Curyk.

Curyk now believes that somewhere in her move and multiple trips to drop items at Value Village, she somehow included the toque in one of her drop offs.

"I remember, I used those wear it and she would get mad at me. Then one day, for my birthday, she gifted it to me. I was elated to say the least and I took great care of it until this foolish act of mine where I probably gave it away myself."

Curyk thinks the toque went missing on her last trip to Value Village, "on my last load I had a couple of loose items, they said, no loose items. I think I accidentally, foolishly scooped it up and threw it in and I didn't notice until maybe a day later."

Curyk says she's heart sick about the mistake and is desperately trying to recover the keepsake.

"I ended up checking everywhere. I checked with all of my friends. I checked my car," she even went back to Value Village in hopes of finding the toque for sale in the store. That hasn't worked out so far and now Curyk has taken to social media and Castanet to try and find the memento.

"It's quite a distinct hat I don't think the brand exists anymore."

Curyk says it's a mostly black hat with a 'bd' logo which appears to be made by Board Doktor, a now defunct brand created by Calgary company Winterco.

If by chance anyone may have purchased this hat from the Value Village in Rutland Curyk would love to hear from you at [email protected], "this means the world to me."