COSAR rescues driver who spent a cold night in stuck truck east of Kelowna

Photo: COSAR Central Okanagan Search and Rescue assisted the BC Ambulance Service and Kelowna Fire Department in rescuing a man who spent the night in his truck after it went off the McCulloch Forest Service Road Monday night.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue helped rescue a man who was trapped in his truck in freezing temperatures Monday night.

Early Tuesday, COSAR assisted the BC Ambulance Service and the Kelowna Fire Department in reaching a motorist whose vehicle had gone off the road along the McCulloch Forest Service Road. The man spent the night in his vehicle and was hypothermic.

The scene was outside the fire department response area, so COSAR’s medical team was tasked with helping to retrieve the motorist. The fire department took paramedics to the man, but the search and rescue UTV helped bring them to the waiting ambulance.

With fresh snow and temperatures set to plummet, people are being urged to use caution when heading outdoors, especially in the backcountry. COSAR winter operations team lead Amos Rossworm says the cold weather can rapidly escalate emergencies.

"Not only are you dealing with the emergency itself, but the cold can quickly lead to hypothermia for injured individuals, making situations worse."

Today’s rescue up the McCulloch FSR was the seventh call for COSAR in 2024.