Lake Country mayor says big plans are in the cards for the municipality this year

Photo: Contributed Mayor Blair Ireland

Buckle up your seat belts - Lake Country is in for a lot of change in 2024.

Coming on the heels of a busy 2023, which included the devastating Clarke Creek wildfire that started from embers jumping the lake from the much larger McDougall Creek fire, Mayor Blair Ireland expects a lot will transpire in the municipality over the next 12 months.

Speaking with Castanet news, Ireland says 2024 should be an exciting year for the municipality as it closes in on its 30th year of incorporation.

At the top of that list, a new leader at the top.

Lake Country will have a new top bureaucrat when Paul Gipps assumes the role of CAO early next month. Gipps is coming to head the municipality after helping West Kelowna navigate the past four-and-a-half years.

"We have an incredibly experienced person at all levels of municipal government," Ireland said of his new CAO.

"He's proven to be a good leader. We are going to redo our strategic priorities with him in place so we can all come together and go forward."

At or near the top of that list, will be housing both in creating new housing options for a growing community but also fixing the permitting process that has frustrated builders and developers for the past number of years.

Since becoming mayor, Ireland says the municipality has done a lot of work to both improve the process and reduce a lot of red tape.

"But, we're not there yet by any means."

Ireland says Lake Country has engaged a consultant who will work on further streamlining the process which will have to be changed with new provincial legislation coming in.

Those changes, he says, will have to come a lot sooner than originally planned.

"We have also developed a relationship with the City of Kelowna. Hopefully, some of their planners will come and help our team," said Ireland.

"We have talked about being more regional and sync our policies. The developer is the same client who is going to build in West Kelowna, Kelowna and Lake Country so we need to have policies that are similar."

The goal he says is to be as good, or better than Kelowna in getting things through the system.

Two projects he hopes to see move forward in 2024 are a massive housing development at the end of Woodsdale Road and a new business park on Glenmore Road.

The former BC Tree Fruits packinghouse on Woodsdale was purchased by a development company owned by a local resident.

Ireland says it will include 750 doors when it's complete.

"It will be a mix of single family, townhouses and apartment blocks. It's almost all going to be rental.

"It's an exciting project that will transform that area from an orphaned industrial site to a residential neighbourhood."

The business park is something Ireland says has been on the shelf since incorporation in 1995. It would incorporate the gravel pit on Glenmore Road.

"I've spoken with my council and we've decided we need to do this," he says. "It needs to be a priority because we need to diversify our tax base."

Other major projects moving forward this year include a partnership with BC Hydro to build a large electric vehicle charging hub in Oyama. If it comes together it would be the largest EV charging hub between Vancouver and Calgary.

The municipality also has plans to revamp Swalwell Park and Middle Vernon Creek.

He says it's the first part of a multi-year plan to create a linear park along the creek area.

The excitement for a new year comes following a busy and productive 2023.

Ireland pointed to the continued success of the Live! in Lake Country program which features live entertainment every Friday throughout the summer in Swalwell Park. The music program has been paired alongside the farmers and crafters market.

The mayor also touted work done to improve parks and green spaces including new washroom and change room facilities led by volunteers in Oyama, improvements to all the green space in Okanagan Centre, rebuilding the the corridor at the bottom of Wood Lake to provide a safe, continuous bike loop around the lake and the launching of MyLakeCountry an online portal designed to improve services and communication.

Ireland also took the time to praise the work of the Lake Country Fire Department under the leadership of Fire Chief Darren Lee and other first responders and agencies for their dedicated work on the Clarke Creek wildfire.

He also praised businesses, agencies and residents who came together in the community's time of need.

"People do really care," said Ireland.