Lake Country Art Gallery ready for first exhibition of 2024

Photo: Lake Country Art Gallery

The Lake Country Art Gallery's first art exhibition of 2024 is almost here.

Combining unique perspectives with artwork, local artists Jen Dyck and Steve Mennie will bring their "Bats in the Belfry: The Origins of Bat Shit Crazy" exhibition to the Lake Country Art Gallery for the next two months starting on Jan. 13.

The exhibition, encompassing paintings, drawings, and collage created by this dynamic duo of artists promises to take visitors on a thought-provoking journey exploring various themes and observations reflective of our contemporary times.

The Lake Country Art Gallery invites artists, art enthusiasts, the curious, and the extended community to join them for the opening reception, set to take place on Saturday, Jan. 13, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

For those interested in visiting the Bats in Belfry exhibition but are unable to attend the grand opening, the exhibition will be at the Lake Country Art Gallery until March 10.