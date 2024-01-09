Kelowna RCMP seize cocaine, fentanyl and loads of cash in traffic stop

Photo: Kelowna RCMP

Kelowna RCMP discovered significant amounts of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine concealed in a vehicle's hidden compartment during a neighbourhood patrol.

In late December, police were conducting patrols in Rutland when they noticed a vehicle and its individuals engaging in suspected drug trafficking activities.

Upon a traffic stop, both the driver and passenger were arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Subsequent searches of both individuals and the vehicle revealed evidence consistent with drug trafficking, police say.

The officers seized the vehicle and obtained a warrant to search it, ultimately confiscating approximately $6,000 in cash, one kilogram of suspected cocaine, 180 grams of methamphetamine and 180 grams of fentanyl.

The illicit substances were discovered in a hidden compartment within the vehicle.

While the investigation continues, both suspects have been released from custody.