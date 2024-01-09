Kelowna set to deploy warming buses Wednesday night

Cindy White

First we got the snow, now a major cold snap is on the way for the first time this winter in Kelowna.

Overnight lows are set to fall to -20 C by Thursday, with daytime highs below -10 for the remainder of the week.

The City of Kelowna and social agency partners are ready to step in to do what they can to help those living rough.

“As the weather starts to get to the temperatures that we are going to be seeing, we’ll be enacting warming buses at our designated overnight shelter site,” explains community safety director Darren Caul. “That’s something that we started last year that we will scale up in terms of its capacity this year.”

He says there will be at least three buses rolling out at 8 p.m. on Wednesday night. The buses will be activated on nights when temperatures drop to -10 C or feel like -10 C with the wind chill. The city will also be distributing the domed thermal shelters, which were introduced last winter.

“Our supply is minimal on that. And the reality is that the unhoused population, they had mixed reviews in terms of their effectiveness last year,” notes Caul.

As people try to stay warm, the risk of fire rises at designated outdoor sheltering site along the Rail Trail. There was a tent fire last weekend and Caul says it is a major concern.

“Bylaw services, aside the Kelowna Fire Department, along with our social and health partners, continue to be very active at our designated outdoor sheltering site really trying to provide education around the fire risks, and to maximize compliance around having a separation between people’s tents. As well as to discourage the use of propane tanks and the like, and it’s really, really tough at this time of the year.”

The tiny homes project across the street from the Rail Trail won’t be ready in time for this week’s cold snap. It is scheduled to start accepting residents in February, with another 60 unit modular home temporary housing project at 2740 Highway 97 North set to open in March.