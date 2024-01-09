'Unplug and play' returning to Kelowna this month

Photo: Interior Savings

Interior Savings and Project Literacy Central Okanagan have returned with their Unplug & Play and Family Literacy Week, taking place later this month.

The week Jan. 21 to 28 celebrates screen-free play, creative activities and learning for families with young children.

The kickoff event on Jan. 21, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Parkinson Rec Centre includes a magic show, clowns, a bouncy castle, fun games, colouring contests and more.

“We enjoy helping to organize Unplug and Play every year. This year we are expecting over 300 families to attend. It’s a great week for families. They get to try something new, and at no cost," said Paul Zuurbier, the executive director of Project Literacy Central Okanagan Society.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, screen time for children younger than two years is not recommended. For children aged two to five years, limit routine or regular screen time to less than one hour per day.

Interior Savings is encouraging everyone to check out the free activities planned for the rest of the week, including, ice skating, swimming, story walks, library story-times and other activities.

“Empowering parents with young children and maintaining mental wellness are two important areas of focus for us. With Interior Savings’ Unplug & Play and Family Literacy Week now in its 10th year in the Okanagan, we can be proud of the lasting impact made by continuing to encourage people of all ages to take a break from their devices and bring about more balance to their lives," said Interior Savings CEO Brian Harris.

More details here.