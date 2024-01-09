Okanagan Clinical Trials running study on RSV vaccine

Photo: Photo by CDC on Unsplash

Okanagan Clinical Trials in Kelowna is inviting people aged 19 or older to participate in a research study for an investigational vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a common respiratory virus that causes mild, cold-like symptoms.

The study is being put together to further evaluate the efficacy of the investigational study vaccine for RSV in participants who are considered to be high risk, such as those with COPD or asthma.

“Preventing illnesses such as RSV infection and its complications remains a cornerstone in healthcare,” said Dr. Colleen Maytham, principal investigator for Okanagan Clinical Trials.

The study will act as an opportunity to investigate potential prevention options for RSV in people who are high risk.

“OCT is proud to participate in a study that hopes to find an effective vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus in adults who are at high risk for complications with the virus," said Dr. Kim Christie, president of Okanagan Clinical Trials, which has been operating in Kelowna since 1992.

All study-related costs will be paid for by the sponsor and participants are free to leave the study at any time.

More details here or at 250-862-8141.