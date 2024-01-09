Kelowna council angry over new provincial rules around public hearings

Photo: Google Street View Radant Road

Kelowna city council's frustration boiled over concerning new provincial legislation detailing when council can, and can't hold a public hearing.

The issue Monday afternoon centered around neighbourhood concerns over an infill housing project on Radant Road in the Mission.

In particular, concerns around traffic, noise and flooding.

The rezoning application was given initial consideration back in November and came back to council to rubber stamp first, second and third readings.

Typically, a rezoning application would not receive third reading until such time as it had gone to public hearing if there was sufficient negative neighbourhood feedback.

However, new legislation from the province states a public hearing is not to be held if a rezoning application is consistent with the city's Official Community Plan.

The legislation was designed to speed up the application process and allow for quicker construction of much needed housing in the province.

However, speaking virtually, Coun. Ron Cannan said there is still an option open to council.

"The provincial government's new legislation does not allow us to go to public hearing in this situation, however it doesn't necessarily mean council has to approve the application," said Cannan.

"Even though the Official Community Plan talks about densification, it doesn't says specifically the type of density. In this location the residents have already experienced a very significant transition with other multi-family units."

He voted against the rezoning.

Coun. Gord Lovegrove told council he believes concerns raised about traffic are overstated, saying after visiting the neighbourhood he doesn't believe there will be a significant traffic increase.

As for other concerns, he thinks staff can deal with those.

Coun. Charlie Hodge called the discussion a true Catch-22 but levelled his frustration not at staff but at the province.

"I am really upset with the inability as a council member to be able to have the province adjust legislation that blocks us from going to a public hearing," stated Hodge.

"One of the major reasons I ran for council was to represent the public, listen to the public and go to war for the public if I felt it was important.

"This legislation in my mind smashes one of the toes on our feet from going forward and doing so. I feel hindered by this and I take exception to this as an elected official."

"Out of respect to the the residents I want them to know we have considered their positions on this matter," said Coun. Luke Stack while acknowledging the new legislation.

"I myself will be supporting this today because I think overall this fits with our OCP. I consider this gentle densification on this street so, when I considered the residents concerns and balanced it off with our OCP needs to encourage infill housing, I have concluded this is an appropriate use."

The development was given first three readings with Hodge and Cannan opposed.