Snowfall brings slippery road conditions to Central Okanagan

Photo: Wayne Moore Bus pulling out after sliding off the road Monday evening

The first real snowfall of the winter is creating havoc on some Central Okanagan roadways.

Several minor collisions have been reported through the early hours of Monday evening, including two on Harvey Avenue.

A Kelowna transit bus slid off the road, jumped the curb and came to a rest on the grass at the corner of Harvey and Ellis Street. It's unclear if the bus was travelling north on the highway or had been turning left off of Ellis.

The bus narrowly missed a traffic light standard, however, a fire hydrant at the intersection was not so lucky.

The hydrant remained on the sidewalk after the bus had departed.

Photo: Wayne Moore

A few blocks away emergency vehicles are attending a second crash at Harvey and Ethel Street. A sedan with front end damage was blocking one on the southbound lanes.

Traffic was still moving through the intersection in both directions.