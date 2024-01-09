Kelowna council approves rezoning for two residential buildings

Photo: Contributed Council rezones latest in the Sole development projects

Kelowna city council was busy Monday moving a number of development applications to the next step.

Included was rezoning for two apartments as as well as the issuance of a development permit for a third.

Council unanimously approved rezoning for a six-storey rental building across from the Apple Bowl on Bernard Avenue, the sixth project in the city under The Sole banner.

The apartment at the corner of Bernard and Cherry Crescent will feature 101 residential units including 10 studios and seven three-bedroom homes. The remaining 84 units would have one or two bedrooms.

The applicant is also seeking to vary the number of parking stalls from 121 to 113.

A second smaller building proposed for Centennial Crescent was also approved for rezoning.

The apartment proposed would be two storeys on one single family lot.

Council also unanimously supported a development permit application for a six-storey mixed-use condo on the site of the former Chinook Motel on Gordon Drive. The property presently houses a portion of the Oasis Motel.

The development would include commercial at street level with 71 units in the five storeys above.

Council praised the development situated across the the Capri Mall.

Coun. Maxine DeHart said she was pleased with the form and character presented by the developer including one aspect in particular.

"What I saw the is unique and we don't see a lot of are the covered decks. A lot of them are fully covered or partially covered," said DeHart.

"I think, especially for Kelowna, it's really nice to have that option. You don't often see that."

Coun. Luke Stack also commended the architect and the design team.

"It's rare that we have a large multi-storey building that doesn't even have one variance," said Stack.

They have achieved all the parking requirements, they have added a nice commercial frontage - of course right across from the Capri which is 100 per cent appropriate - they have also added very nice streetscaping along Lequime because that is also the residential side.

"It is quite a challenge to meet every single requirement and they have. It's very supportable and I wish them much success."