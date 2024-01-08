Kelowna seeking volunteers to organize return of annual marathon, triathlon events

Photo: pixabay

The City of Kelowna is seeking board members for the Apple Race Series.

The series includes both the Apple Triathlon and Kelowna Marathon, previously long running events that the city is trying to resurrect.

"Sporting events, especially those as large as the Apple Race Series, play a large part in fostering a vibrant and animated city. They also bring amazing economic benefits to our local businesses,” said Mayor Tom Dyas in a news released Monday.

“I look forward to seeing a board of citizens come together to work with the city on these events for the benefit of our community."

The Kelowna Marathon (formerly the Okanagan Marathon), was a certified Boston Marathon qualifying race, attracting both elite and recreational runners, while the Apple Triathlon hosted numerous world champions and Olympic athletes over the years.

Both events were killed by the pandemic and have not operated since 2019.

As part of the city’s 2024 budget deliberations, council approved funding for the city to take a lead role in re-establishing and stabilizing the Apple Race Series over the next three years. The first events will take place in summer and fall of 2024.

Board members are responsible for the strategic direction, governance and oversight of the events, and will contribute to the promotion and development of the sport of triathlon and running in the Okanagan region. Board member applications are open now until Jan. 26, 2024. Details here.