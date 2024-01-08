Kelowna councillor says he was subjected to 'hateful behaviour' after sharing views in column

Photo: Wayne Moore/file

Kelowna Coun. Ron Cannan says a recent column sharing his personal views provoked "some of the most hateful behaviour" he has ever experienced in his decades in politics.

Cannan's column last week, "My predictions for Kelowna, BC and the world in 2024," published in KelownaNow, shared his views of the world centered around his faith background and his belief in "Jesus and his effort to promote love and positivity."

Cannan appeared remotely at Monday's city council meeting and addressed the strong response the column received.

"I respect and appreciate others may not share the same predictions or beliefs and our community is comprised of persons who are different in terms of age, gender, ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation and origin. However, I do live in a country that still has some fundamental freedoms including expressing ones personal, political and religious beliefs if they so choose."

The column included his views on world events and politics, Canadian politics and local issues including his belief the local school board will continue to receive push back on SOGI.

"I have been grateful for the numerous responses and messages of support for my personal predictions column, however a few strong secularists and advocates of SOGI felt it was fine to personally attack me for my Christian beliefs and harass me via phone or online, sending messages of profanity, accusing me of being a racist, homophobic and spreading hate.

"However these personal attacks and defamatory statements also affect my family. I know many people from the 2SLGBTQ population, including my father who I dearly loved.

"Those words and comments are the opposite of being tolerant, respectful and working toward building a more inclusive and accepting society. This is some of the most hateful behaviour I have ever experienced since starting public office."

Cannan was also rebuffed by Mayor Tom Dyas for not declaring the column was his personal opinion and not those of council as, per the new council code of conduct.

"It is incumbent upon individual councillors to explicitly state their views are personal and not those of council as a whole," said Dyas

While Cannan acknowledged the new code of conduct, he also indicated he hasn't heard any feedback prior to this column even though it has been running for about a year.

He also stated he included within the first paragraph of the latest column that the opinions and predictions were his own.

However, the avoid confusion and to adhere to the code of conduct, he says future columns will include a second disclaimer.

"To clarify for the future I have asked the following sentence be added to the body of my column..."this article is my personal view and does not reflect the opinion of Kelowna city council or the city."