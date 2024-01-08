Snow plows roll out to tackle the first major snowfall of the winter in the Central Okanagan

Cindy White

Road crews are ready to sink their teeth into the first major snowfall of this winter in the Central Okanagan.

“I might be speaking for myself here. I don’t know if I can speak for the rest of the team, but we’re champing at the bit a little bit here for regular winter operations,” said Andrew Schwerdtfeger, roadways operations manager with the City of Kelowna.

Upwards of 10 centimetres is due in the city by mid-week, with even more at higher elevations. It’s been a very slow start to the snowy season, compared to the past two winters.

“On average, over five years, we average 27 snowfalls that we respond to with our equipment. So far, this winter response, so that would be the 2023/24 winter, it’s only been three snowfalls, which is incredibly low,” notes Schwerdtfeger.

The city has 20 plows and sanders ready to roll, including four contractor units. It also puts a priority on clearing pathways and bike lanes. It has 10 sidewalk plows that target multi-use pathways, like the Rail Trail, Ethel and Casorso corridors, as well as sidewalks fronting municipal property.

Thanks to the mild start to winter, only a portion of the 2023 snow removal budget was spent by the end of December, allowing the roads department to return about $800,000 to reserves. The 2024 budget comes in at just under $3 million.

In Kelowna, crews will focus their initial efforts on Priority One routes including Gordon Drive, Springfield Road and Lakeshore Road. The aim is to have the routes plowed and sanded within eight hours of snowfall ending.

Priority Two routes include collector roads with steep hills, curves, school zones and transit routes. They should be cleared within 12 hours after the snow stops. Crews will then turn to residential streets.

In West Kelowna, contractor AEL will first tackle Priority One arterial roads including Boucherie, Glenrosa, Shannon Lake and Westlake roads. Priority Two routes include Auburn, Gellatly, Elliott, Ross and Thacker Roads. They aim to start plowing and sanding residential neighbourhood streets within 48 hours after the snow stops falling.

AIM Roads is responsible for maintaining Highway 97.