Aurora CP-140 spotted doing 'low and overs' in skies above Kelowna

Rob Gibson

An eagle-eyed Castanet reader spotted something unusual in the skies over Kelowna Monday morning.

Ayden M. shared photos and a video showing a large military aircraft flying low and circling the Kelowna International Airport.

Phillip Elchitz, senior manager of airport operations at Kelowna International Airport, says the aircraft was a CP-140 Aurora from Comox, in the city for training.

"It did a number of low and overs and it also landed once and then took off and headed back to Comox," he said.

"Anybody kind of watching this might think it was odd, because of the low and overs but they're just training flights."

The Lockheed CP-140 Aurora is a maritime patrol aircraft operated by the Royal Canadian Air Force. Elchitz says training like this is pretty routine.

"Aircraft will do simulated approaches into airports as part of training, that's what this aircraft is doing. They would have filed the flight plan with NAV Canada so approval wouldn't be required from the airport operations team for an aircraft to do training flights into Kelowna."