Lake Country's Creekside Theatre to host wellness event

Photo: Contributed Trisha Miltimore

Lake Country’s Creekside Theatre is hosting a unique wellness event on Sunday.

“Empowering The Mind” on Jan. 14 will feature an afternoon aimed at discovering “the power of self-awareness and … the secrets to enhancing every aspect of your life.”

The event was created by Morgan Cleveland of ARC Event Production and features a diverse agenda, including a wellness exhibition with health professionals, social groups, coaches, and live music by local artist Anna Jacyszyn.

The event will be highlighted by a keynote speech from Trisha Miltimore, an international speaker and founder of Passion Igniter, Speak+, and Contagious Leadership Training. Attendees can also engage in interactive sessions like guided meditation, sound healing, and empowering workshops.

The event runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and tickets cost $39. More details here.