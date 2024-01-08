Comedian Lori Ferguson Ford to take the stage at Kelowna Actors Studio

Photo: Contributed

Train Wreck Comedy is bringing comedian Lori Ferguson Ford to the stage at the Kelowna Actors Studio on Jan. 19 and 20.

As a seasoned 35-year veteran of the comedy scene, Ford is set to take centre stage, promising an evening of laughter and entertainment.

Lori Ferguson Ford has been crowned both B.C.’s Funniest New Comic and B.C.’s Funniest Woman.

Her comedic journey has taken her on a tour de force across Canada and the United States. She has also approved on The Improv, Laugh Factory, and the Comedy Store.

"Lori’s down-to-earth style is the secret sauce that has made her a favourite at clubs, earning her the title of a must-see comedian," a press release said.

For ticket information visit trainwreckcomedy.com, kelownaactorsstudio.com or contact the Kelowna Actors Studio box office at (250) 862-2867.