Central Okanagan Search and Rescue urging safety as temperatures drop

Madison Reeve

With extreme cold about to hit the B.C. Interior, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) members are urging caution when heading outside for activities.

Amos Rossworm is the winter operations team lead for COSAR.

He says they have been busy with calls already this year, having received five calls for help in the last week.

"We get a lot of recreational enthusiasts in the valley—skiers, snowboarders, snowmobilers—and accidents happen when these individuals venture into the backcountry. Even as we transition from the fall season, hunters remain in the woods until the middle of December, creating opportunities for accidents," he said.

Rossworm emphasizes that cold weather can rapidly escalate emergencies.

"Not only are you dealing with the emergency itself, but the cold can quickly lead to hypothermia for injured individuals, making situations worse."

Rossworm encourages people to venture out in groups.

"Groups of two or three at minimum are always best. It provides a safety net if things go awry," he added.

In the event of an emergency, please call 911 rather than COSAR. If a COSAR team is required, the RCMP or BC Ambulance will arrange for their assistance.

"Carry the essentials...having a fire starting kit, some sort of communication device so if you do have an emergency you can get a message out. You should also have extra warm clothes and fuel if you are driving," Rossworm added.