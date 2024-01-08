RDCO makes book recycling program a permanent fixture

Photo: RDCO

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is moving forward with a permanent book recycling program after its successful pilot program managed to keep over 40,000 kilograms of books out of the landfill.

The RDCO began the program back in April 2023, offering Central Okanagan residents a convenient way to recycle their old, out-of-date or damaged books.

“Residents continue to make effective use of this program so that books don’t end up in curbside recycling carts, or unnecessarily at the landfill. Working together toward reducing our overall contamination rates is a win all round,” says Cynthia Coates with the RDCO.

The program was launched after the RDCO found residents were throwing their books into their curbside recycling carts, which is not allowed by Recycle BC.

Coates says books improperly placed in recycling carts count toward the region’s overall contamination rates, which has led to significant surcharges in the past.

The RDCO book recycling program has partnered with the Okanagan Regional Library, at select participating locations, as well as Planet Earth Recycling.

If books are damaged or more than 5 years old, they can be added to book bins at any of the following Okanagan Regional Library branches:

Downtown Kelowna Library branch on Ellis Street

Mission Library in the Capital News Centre

Rutland Library in Plaza 33

West Kelowna Library

Lake Country Municipal Hall next to the Library

Peachland Library

These recycled books are sorted and resold if possible. If not, the bindings are cut off and the paper is recycled.