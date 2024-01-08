Dine Around BC to kick off with event in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed OAK + CRU Social Kitchen & Wine Bar

Dine Around 2024 is right around the corner.

The British Columbia Restaurant and Foodservice Association is getting ready to serve up culinary excellence for its annual celebration starting next week.

Starting Jan. 17 right through to Feb. 11, 2024, more than 100 restaurants across British Columbia will be serving up specially crafted menus for this year's event.

The event kicks off in Kelowna on Jan. 16 at the Metro Hub from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Guests will be entertained by a local DJ while they get a sneak peek at some of the menus available throughout the event, including chef stations paired with wine and beer stations.

Dine Around British Columbia offers dining experiences with fixed-price menus, ranging from $25 to $65 at participating restaurants.

"The pricing structure lets food lovers explore a multitude of culinary options without breaking the bank," says BCRFA CEO and president Ian Tostenson.

For more information on the pricing and participating restaurants and hotels click here.