Conditional sentence for accountant who stole $124K from Kelowna Minor Lacrosse Association

Photo: Colin Dacre

An accountant who defrauded the Kelowna Minor Lacrosse Association of $124,000 has been given an 18-month conditional sentence.

Former Chartered Professional Accountant John Scott Adams, 59, pleaded guilty to theft over $5,000 and was sentenced on Monday in Kelowna court.

Adams was the volunteer treasurer for the lacrosse association when he wrote cheques to himself from the account for the non-profit organization between 2014 and 2016. The money was used to cover home renovation costs and taxes.

At the time, he was a named partner at accounting firm Adams Heyman Owen, which has since rebranded as Heyman Owen Chartered Professional Accountants.

In handing down the conditional sentence, the judge noted that Adams ended up selling his home to pay back the Kelowna Minor Lacrosse Association long before the case went before the court. She also said the fact he was very remorseful, entered an early guilty plea and gave a confession to police were mitigating factors in not sentencing him to time behind bars.

"I just started doing it; it was so easy. Why don't you guys look? It's just a slippery slope, and as a CPA, I know you get caught... like it's stupid," Adams told an RCMP officer, according to evidence entered at a sentencing hearing in October 2023.

At that hearing he also apologized for his actions. "Sorry to everybody, including my family, Kelowna Minor Lacrosse Association, work colleagues, partners, and all my friends," he said.

Among the aggravating factors the judge mentioned in handing down the 18-month conditional sentence was the fact that his actions put at risk the reputation of Chartered Professional Accountants in general and that the crime was committed again a non-profit group that relied on grant money. She said the other board members likely felt a personal sense of betrayal because of his actions.

The judge imposed several conditions on Adams. His first nine months must be served under house arrest. He must have no contact with anyone on the Kelowna Minor Lacrosse Association board. He must also not seek any employment or volunteer with any organization where he has authority over money unless he discloses the terms of the order.

After his sentence is up, Adams has been ordered to serve 12 months probation with similar conditions.