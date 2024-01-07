George Elliot Secondary closed Monday due to flood mitigation work

Photo: SD23

Staff and students will not be able to return to classes at George Elliot Secondary on Monday due to ongoing work to mitigate a flood that occurred at the school over the winter break.

"Although maintenance workers had anticipated completing the work before Monday, inspections on Sunday revealed that crews will require an additional 48 hours to fully address the flood damage and ensure the school is entirely safe for staff and students," stated communications advisor Justin Schneider.

Central Okanagan Public Schools attributes the closure to 'an abundance of caution'.

George Elliot Secondary School plans to welcome back staff and students on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Staff will continue to communicate any updates in this timeline with families as soon as they arise.