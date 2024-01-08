Train Station Pub closed for weeks ahead of new interior design

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna's Train Station Pub will be shutting its doors to customers for several weeks starting Monday for renovations.

Owners tell Castanet the renovation will include a total transformation of the inside of the restaurant and is expected to take roughly four weeks.

"We are redoing the entire guest experience. The whole interior is being redone with care for the heritage building and a real focus on its roots," said owner Rhonda Lindsay.

Although the restaurant will be closed, Train Station says they will be taking part in community events.

"We are going to be running a hotdog stand. We've got popup events, and our sister location, Midtown Station, is going to have nights where Train takes it over. At each of our events, there is a chance to win a golden ticket, and those who win it will be able to come and experience our relaunch party."

Lindsay says residents should stay tuned to social media for an announcement on the reopening.