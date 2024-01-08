Environment Canada forecasts temperatures well below freezing this week

Madison Reeve

It's going to get really cold this week.

According to Environment Canada, the week will start off slightly below freezing across the Thompson Okanagan until a cold front is expected to move in on Wednesday night, bringing temperatures hovering below -10°C.

"As we head towards midweek, we will start to see some Arctic air coming from the north, and that will bring the temperatures down pretty significantly. It's going to be a good winter blast for January," said meteorologist David Wray.

Monday will see a high of -3°C with periods of snow.

Wray says roughly five to 10 centimeters is expected to fall in the mid-afternoon heading into the evening.

Tuesday will also see periods of snow with a high of 0°C.

Wednesday will drop down to -3°C with a mix of sun and cloud.

The Arctic air mass will blow in Wednesday night, dropping the temperature to -13°C.

Thursday will see a chance of flurries and a high of -10°C. The overnight low will reach -15°C.

Friday will be a bone-chilling -11°C with a mix of sun and clouds. Friday night will drop down to -17°C.

Saturday will hit -13°C with a mix of sun and clouds.

