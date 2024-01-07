Winter storm watches issued for Coquihalla, Highway 3

Photo: Environment Canada Environment Canada has issued winter storm watches on parts of Highway 5 and Highway 3.

Environment Canada is advising travellers to expect heavy snow with strong wind and near zero visibility at times this week on two highways linking the Southern Interior to the Lower Mainland.

Winter storm watches have been issued for the Coquihalla Highway - Hope to Merritt, and Highway 3 - Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass.

“A series of weather systems are expected to bring heavy snow to the BC Interior beginning Monday late in the day. A frontal system will sweep through the region on Monday, followed by a slow moving low pressure system that could linger through to early Wednesday,” says Environment Canada.

The heaviest snowfall will likely be on Monday afternoon but periods of snow can also be expected much of Tuesday through to Wednesday morning. Strong winds are also possible.

“Over the highest elevations, winds will be very strong, conditions will be blizzard-like, with cold wind chill and near zero visibility. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations."

Winter storm watches are issued when multiple types of severe winter weather are expected to occur together.

Special weather statements have also been issued for Metro Vancouver as well as parts of the Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast and Central Coast. Temperatures are set to drop to well below freezing and there’s a good chance of snow for the Lower Mainland later this week.

People are being advised to avoid travel in the affected areas. You can check road conditions through DriveBC.

To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #BCStorm.