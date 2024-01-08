BC Highway Patrol catches novice driver doing 148 km/h in 60 km/h zone

Photo: BC Highway Patrol-Kelowna A novice driver was clocked going 148 km/h in a 60 km/h zone in Kelowna on Jan. 5, 2024.

A novice driver is facing a hefty fine.

A Kelowna BC Highway Patrol member clocked a vehicle travelling at more than double the posted speed limit on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. When the vehicle was pulled over, the driver was identified as a class 7 novice driver.

The driver was given a $483 speeding ticket and was also fined $109 for failing to display the ‘N’ sign on the vehicle. BC Highway Patrol impounded the car for seven days, as the motorist will also have to pay the towing and impound costs.

“Speeding is one of the greatest factors in serious injury/fatal collisions. As we are shifting into winter, road conditions can change rapidly. Please plan ahead and drive at posted speeds,” said Const. James Ward, media relations, BC Highway Patrol-Kelowna.

“Remember, the posted speed limit is for ideal road/weather conditions, adjust your speed as conditions worsen.”