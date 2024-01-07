Tent fire in homeless encampment along Rail Trail captured on video

Contributed

A tent went up in flames in the homeless encampment along the Okanagan Rail Trail in Kelowna Saturday night.

A Castanet reader shared video and photos showing flames shooting into the air along a chain-link fence bordering the encampment.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded and put out the fire. No one appeared to have been injured.

On Dec. 9, 2023, another tent went up in flames in tent city. City crews were there the next morning cleaning up the debris. That fire happened right across the road from the site of the tiny homes project meant to get some of the unhoused in Kelowna out of the cold.

BC Housing announced in late December that the John Howard Society of Okanagan and Kootenay has been chosen to run the 60-unit tiny homes site at 759 Crowley Avenue. Residents are set to move into the structures in February.

Another site at 2740 Highway 97 North will see 60 modular homes set up under the new Homeless Encampment Action Response Temporary Housing (HEARTH) program. BC Housing has selected Turning Points Collaborative Society to operate that location.