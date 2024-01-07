Cougar sighted in Kelowna neighbourhood assessed to have low public safety risk

A conservation officer says a cougar sighted roaming through a Kelowna neighbourhood Friday was exhibiting normal behaviour for the animal, and has been assessed to have a low public safety risk.

Residents near McDougall Street reported seeing the large feline walking through backyards at about 8:30 p.m.

Ken Owens said in the past week, the Conservation Officer Service has received multiple reports of cougar sightings, mostly at night, along the lakefront of Lower Mission and in the Bellevue Creek and Mill Creek areas.

On Jan. 2, officers attended a property on Cascia Drive in order to move the carcass of a deer, which had been killed by a cougar, away from nearby residences.

Owens said this time of year, there are young cougars that are leaving the care of their mothers and are off to find their own home territory.

“Occasionally, when that occurs, we’ll get cats that venture into the city where that adult female wouldn’t come that far into the city,” Owens said.

He noted the cougars travel through forested, green areas, adding it is important people take care to make sure they are co-existing with wildlife.

“With these nocturnal sightings that we've been having over the past week, with this particular cougar, we really want to make sure that people aren't panicked and alarmed but they ensure that their dogs and cats are kept in at night,” Owens said.

In a statement, the conservation service said people should never approach or feed cougars, and should ensure there is at least 100 metres of distance between themselves and the wild animal.

If someone encounters a cougar, they should stay calm, give the animal space, maintain eye contact and pick up small children.

“Never turn your back, speak in a confident voice and slowly back out of the area. Sudden movements may provoke an attack,” the conservation service said.

People should travel in groups where possible, and make sure children are nearby and in sight. Pets should be kept on a leash or at home, and secured indoors overnight, as cats and dogs can be easy prey for cougars.

“A cougar’s ability to travel long distances and establish home ranges occasionally bring them into seemingly inappropriate areas, even places densely settled by humans,” the conservation service said, noting the appearances are almost always brief as the cats move along to find a more suitable permanent home.

“The cougar sighted this past week was exhibiting normal, natural behaviour and has been assessed to have a low safety risk.”

Cougar attacks on humans are extremely rare. According to the conservation service, this year’s Kelowna cougar sighting numbers are similar to past years.

To report a cougar sighting or a cougar showing unusual or aggressive behaviour, people should call the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.